NAACP calls for federal investigation into death of Ohio man in police custody
May 4, 202407:34
NAACP calls for federal investigation into death of Ohio man in police custody

07:34

The NAACP has called for federal investigation into the death of Frank Tyson, an Ohio man who told police "I can't breathe" while he was handcuffed. MSNBC's the Rev. Al Sharpton is joined by civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump and Angela Rembert, cousin of Frank Tyson.May 4, 2024

