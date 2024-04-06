IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Maryland Gov. Moore says he's hopeful Congress can be unified on Baltimore bridge funding
April 6, 202406:04

    Maryland Gov. Moore says he's hopeful Congress can be unified on Baltimore bridge funding

PoliticsNation

Maryland Gov. Moore says he's hopeful Congress can be unified on Baltimore bridge funding

MSNBC's the Rev. Al Sharpton is joined by Maryland Governor Wes Moore to discuss President Joe Biden's visit the site of the Francis Scott Key Bridge Friday and the House Freedom Caucus's demands for funding limits.April 6, 2024

