    Democrats have 'incredible opportunities' to take back the House in November, says DCCC chair

PoliticsNation

Democrats have 'incredible opportunities' to take back the House in November, says DCCC chair

05:54

Rep. Suzan DelBene, chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, joins MSNBC's Rev. Al Sharpton to discuss what it will take to flip the House in November and the issues that matter to Democratic voters.Feb. 11, 2024

