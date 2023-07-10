IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Ukraine: The Search for Justice - Witnessing Russia’s War Crimes

    12:58

  • Ukraine: The Search for Justice - Brutality in Bucha

    10:13

  • Ukraine: The Search for Justice - Russia’s Propaganda Machine

    08:11

  • Ukraine: The Search for Justice - The Battle for the East

    08:00

  • Ukraine: The Search for Justice - This War Has United Us

    05:30

  • Ukraine: Freedom or Death – Putin Invades Ukraine

    10:22

  • Ukraine: Freedom or Death – Escape from Mariupol

    10:43

  • Ukraine: Freedom or Death – The Fight Back

    10:12

  • Ukraine: Freedom or Death – War Crimes

    07:24

  • Ukraine: Freedom or Death – A Nation of Survivors

    05:59

  • Revolt from Within: The Rise of Wagner - The Mutiny 

    05:42
    Revolt from Within: The Rise of Wagner - Battle Bakhmut

    07:46
    Revolt from Within: The Rise of Wagner - Kill the Rebels, Grab the Gold 

    12:28

  • Revolt from Within: The Rise of Wagner - Prigozhin’s Expanding Enterprise

    11:45

  • Revolt From Within: The Rise of Wagner - The beginning of Yevgeny Prigozhin

    06:41

  • Ukraine’s Secret Resistance - Citizen Spies

    11:02

  • Ukraine’s Secret Resistance - A Breath of Freedom

    07:43

  • Ukraine’s Secret Resistance - Torture and Liberation 

    08:43

  • Ukraine’s Secret Resistance - The Russians Took Me

    08:22

  • Ukraine’s Secret Resistance - The War Gets Personal

    08:22

On Assignment

Revolt from Within: The Rise of Wagner - Battle Bakhmut

07:46

Putin thought his invasion of Ukraine would be over in a matter of days. Instead, fierce Ukrainian resistance and logistical nightmares for Russia turned it into a war of attrition. Putin went to his fixer Prigozhin to take the city of Bakhmut. But Prigozhin needed more men, so he was given extraordinary access to Russia’s prisons to recruit thousands of inmates to deploy to eastern Ukraine. Prigozhin would make a public promise to take Bakhmut for the Kremlin, which was an insult to Russia’s top generals, who would ultimately move to absorb Wagner into the Russian army. It would be the last straw for Prigozhin.July 10, 2023

