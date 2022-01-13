Sen. Brian Schatz tests positive for Covid-19 ahead of voting rights vote

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Melber: Seditious conspiracy charges indicate Oath Keepers planned a ‘violent overthrow of the government’02:10
DOJ unveils 'seditious conspiracy' charges tied to Jan. 6th02:05
Oath Keepers leader arrested in Jan. 6 investigation03:02
Rep. Hoyer: ‘Giving up is not an option on voting rights’08:48
Sen. Brian Schatz tests positive for Covid-19 ahead of voting rights vote01:32
Fmr. Sen. Byron Dorgan: Current filibuster process is 'just nuts'01:20
Dr. Blackstock: U.S. ‘can't get caught behind like we did this time’ when new variant emerges02:06
Sen. Merkley: Senate being ‘paralyzed and damaged’ and ‘number one practitioner’ is Mitch McConnell09:36
Senate Democrats weigh options on filibuster, voting rights as pressure builds01:50
Michigan secretary of state urges passage of federal voting rights legislation07:54
Gov. Murphy on emergency powers expiring: 'This is not the time to lay down our weapons'05:53
Florida special election today to fill the late Alcee Hastings' seat00:59
Cornell Belcher: Biden should take Abrams missing voting rights speech as 'opportunity'03:20
Democratic Rep. Ed Perlmutter announces retirement00:16
Democrats 'target' Sen. Ron Johnson's seat in Wisconsin election01:14
Amb. Taylor: Putin 'would like' to get demands achieved without a Ukraine invasion05:01
Pediatric Covid hospitalizations reach record high01:10
Kaine: Electoral Count Act ‘not a replacement’ for voting rights rule change01:05
Full Kaine: Will get voting rights bill on the floor 'no later than Martin Luther King Day'08:31
Boston schools superintendent: We need a ‘Marshall Plan around our labor shortage’01:19
“Unless there is a Republican absence, Democrats don't have the majority necessary to do anything on voting rights right now," says NBC's Garrett Haake. Jan. 13, 2022
Rep. Hoyer: ‘Giving up is not an option on voting rights’08:48
Sen. Brian Schatz tests positive for Covid-19 ahead of voting rights vote01:32
Fmr. Sen. Byron Dorgan: Current filibuster process is 'just nuts'01:20