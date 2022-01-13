IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Supreme Court blocks Biden admin's Covid requirements for workplaces, allows mandate for health care workers

  • Melber: Seditious conspiracy charges indicate Oath Keepers planned a ‘violent overthrow of the government’

    02:10

  • DOJ unveils 'seditious conspiracy' charges tied to Jan. 6th

    02:05

  • Oath Keepers leader arrested in Jan. 6 investigation

    03:02

  • Rep. Hoyer: ‘Giving up is not an option on voting rights’

    08:48
  • Now Playing

    Sen. Brian Schatz tests positive for Covid-19 ahead of voting rights vote

    01:32
  • UP NEXT

    Fmr. Sen. Byron Dorgan: Current filibuster process is 'just nuts'

    01:20

  • Dr. Blackstock: U.S. ‘can't get caught behind like we did this time’ when new variant emerges

    02:06

  • Sen. Merkley: Senate being ‘paralyzed and damaged’ and ‘number one practitioner’ is Mitch McConnell

    09:36

  • Senate Democrats weigh options on filibuster, voting rights as pressure builds

    01:50

  • Michigan secretary of state urges passage of federal voting rights legislation

    07:54

  • Gov. Murphy on emergency powers expiring: 'This is not the time to lay down our weapons'

    05:53

  • Florida special election today to fill the late Alcee Hastings' seat

    00:59

  • Cornell Belcher: Biden should take Abrams missing voting rights speech as 'opportunity'

    03:20

  • Democratic Rep. Ed Perlmutter announces retirement

    00:16

  • Democrats 'target' Sen. Ron Johnson's seat in Wisconsin election

    01:14

  • Amb. Taylor: Putin 'would like' to get demands achieved without a Ukraine invasion

    05:01

  • Pediatric Covid hospitalizations reach record high

    01:10

  • Kaine: Electoral Count Act ‘not a replacement’ for voting rights rule change

    01:05

  • Full Kaine: Will get voting rights bill on the floor 'no later than Martin Luther King Day'

    08:31

  • Boston schools superintendent: We need a ‘Marshall Plan around our labor shortage’

    01:19

MTP Daily

Sen. Brian Schatz tests positive for Covid-19 ahead of voting rights vote

01:32

“Unless there is a Republican absence, Democrats don't have the majority necessary to do anything on voting rights right now," says NBC's Garrett Haake. Jan. 13, 2022

  • Melber: Seditious conspiracy charges indicate Oath Keepers planned a ‘violent overthrow of the government’

    02:10

  • DOJ unveils 'seditious conspiracy' charges tied to Jan. 6th

    02:05

  • Oath Keepers leader arrested in Jan. 6 investigation

    03:02

  • Rep. Hoyer: ‘Giving up is not an option on voting rights’

    08:48
  • Now Playing

    Sen. Brian Schatz tests positive for Covid-19 ahead of voting rights vote

    01:32
  • UP NEXT

    Fmr. Sen. Byron Dorgan: Current filibuster process is 'just nuts'

    01:20

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All