‘This is clearly a genocide:’ Zelenskyy details Russian aggregations during war04:13
- Now Playing
Zelenskyy on Russia: ‘Terrorists have no right to hold nuclear weapons’02:13
- UP NEXT
Biden pledges to 'strongly support' Ukraine at U.N. General Assembly02:34
It's complicated: Options limited when U.S. companies work contrary to U.S. interests04:00
Karine Jean-Pierre: Zelenskyy is the ‘best spokesperson’ for Ukraine aid08:41
Timothy Snyder: Way to end Putin's war in Ukraine is to help Ukraine win it06:39
Anne Applebaum: What Russia got by scaring Elon Musk11:07
Elon Musk seen as working counter to U.S. interests in dealings with Russia, China07:37
Kim Jong Un travels to Russia for rare summit with Putin06:15
Ukrainian war strategy is ‘about depleting Russian forces’ and ‘Ukrainians continue to gain ground’07:19
Secretary Blinken arrives in Kyiv for an unannounced visit06:29
Molly Jong-Fast: Ramaswamy is all style, no substance09:06
New video shows detained American Paul Whelan in prison04:35
Amb. McFaul: Prigozhin death show ‘no rule of law in Russia’05:01
'Revenge served cold' suspected in plane crash death of Putin warlord06:17
Tim Snyder: Appears one Russian fascist assassinated another Russian fascist06:05
Ukraine's U.S.-made cluster bombs: 'Most controversial arms transfer of Biden's presidency'05:38
Putin may have ‘a year’ left in power: exiled Russian journalist09:12
Sen. Tuberville brags about voting against funding for Ukraine05:24
Woman arrested in alleged Russian plot to assassinate Zelenskyy ‘was hiding in plain sight’05:11
‘This is clearly a genocide:’ Zelenskyy details Russian aggregations during war04:13
- Now Playing
Zelenskyy on Russia: ‘Terrorists have no right to hold nuclear weapons’02:13
- UP NEXT
Biden pledges to 'strongly support' Ukraine at U.N. General Assembly02:34
It's complicated: Options limited when U.S. companies work contrary to U.S. interests04:00
Karine Jean-Pierre: Zelenskyy is the ‘best spokesperson’ for Ukraine aid08:41
Timothy Snyder: Way to end Putin's war in Ukraine is to help Ukraine win it06:39
Play All