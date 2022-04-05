IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • White House to announce more Russian sanctions amid reports of Bucha mass killings

    01:48

  • Pierre-Richard Prosper: 'It is very apparent to me that war crimes are being committed'

    05:12

  • Can Ukrainian forces take fight to Russian forces before Russians start a next phase?

    10:39

  • Harold Koh: Russia should not be ‘voting and helping to set the agenda’ at UN Human Rights Council

    05:59

  • Making the case for reform at the U.N.

    06:34
  • Now Playing

    Zelenskyy accuses Russia of 'terrible war crimes' in address to U.N. Security Council

    02:14
  • UP NEXT

    Kremlin propaganda shields Russians from horrors of Ukraine invasion

    05:04

  • 'A meeting to decide on more sanctions': Secy. Blinken travels to Brussels

    05:33

  • U.S. sends Ukraine new weapons systems every day, says WH adviser

    07:39

  • Support growing within EU for Russian oil embargo

    06:28

  • Satellite images contradict Russia's claims on Bucha

    04:43

  • Russia faces global outrage

    04:44

  • Horrors in Ukraine spark push for war crimes charges for Russia

    05:04

  • DOJ's 'Task Force KleptoCapture' seizes Russian's yacht in new push

    01:47

  • 'We will never forgive': Ukrainians reel at the horror of Russian war atrocities

    07:00

  • Apparent Russian war crimes change tenor, urgency of West's response

    04:55

  • How Kremlin-controlled media is covering Bucha massacre

    03:47

  • Ukrainian MP alleges massacres happening in Ukrainian cities still under Russian control

    09:57

  • Vindman: Bucha killings show Russian ‘callousness for human life’

    07:29

  • Autocracy intensifies in Europe

    08:50

msnbc

Zelenskyy accuses Russia of 'terrible war crimes' in address to U.N. Security Council

02:14

In an address to the United Nations Security Council, President Zelenskyy condemned Russia’s alleged war crimes and called on member states to hold Russia accountable for atrocities that the Ukrainian president says were carried out upon Ukrainian civilians. April 5, 2022

  • White House to announce more Russian sanctions amid reports of Bucha mass killings

    01:48

  • Pierre-Richard Prosper: 'It is very apparent to me that war crimes are being committed'

    05:12

  • Can Ukrainian forces take fight to Russian forces before Russians start a next phase?

    10:39

  • Harold Koh: Russia should not be ‘voting and helping to set the agenda’ at UN Human Rights Council

    05:59

  • Making the case for reform at the U.N.

    06:34
  • Now Playing

    Zelenskyy accuses Russia of 'terrible war crimes' in address to U.N. Security Council

    02:14

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All