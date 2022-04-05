Zelenskyy accuses Russia of 'terrible war crimes' in address to U.N. Security Council
In an address to the United Nations Security Council, President Zelenskyy condemned Russia’s alleged war crimes and called on member states to hold Russia accountable for atrocities that the Ukrainian president says were carried out upon Ukrainian civilians. April 5, 2022
