Watch The Weekend Highlights: April 28
April 29, 202440:38
    30 Years after apartheid: Reflecting on South Africa's ongoing fight for democracy

    06:06

  • ‘Slow Journalism’: Montana reporter sheds light on communities in news deserts

    06:24

  • It was a matter of ‘conscience’. Authors speak out about their protest against PEN America

    14:14

  • PEN America at odds with some of its members over stance on Gaza. CEO responds on ‘Velshi’.

    12:29

  • Trump defense falls short in effort to undercut strong prosecution witness

    12:00

  • Trump presidential immunity case exposes conservative Supreme Court's true colors

    07:38

  • TN Gov. Bill Lee signs ‘dangerous’ bill allowing teachers to carry guns

    06:54

  • Arizona Trump 'fake electors' indictment alleges plot went to the top

    06:06

  • David Pecker testimony ‘set the course’ of Trump criminal trial, says Klasfeld

    06:00

  • ‘Mob stuff’: Trump's latest gag order violations ‘imply’ witness threats, intimidation

    05:36

  • Hush money bombshell: Trump's ex-assistant may confirm motive to silence porn star, Playboy model

    11:46

  • Ted Cruz podcast payments raising 'serious' ethical, legal questions

    03:53

  • ‘All the king’s men’: Supreme Court ‘openly colluding' with Trump on immunity

    07:45

  • Trump lawyer indicted for elector fraud after admitting it on live TV

    06:34

  • Doris Kearns Goodwin recalls her time with anti-war protests of the sixties

    04:08

  • Dame Judi Dench details her history performing Shakespeare

    08:15

  • John Kirby: No evidence Israel is committing genocide in Gaza

    10:06

  • Chris Matthews: We have to protect our democracy now; 2024 is the year to defend our democracy

    03:04

  • Jon Meacham: Are the people committed to voting for Trump affected by any of this?

    12:42

  • Michael Fanone: Where is the urgency to address the matter at hand?

    08:52

