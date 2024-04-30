IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Watch the ReidOut with Joy Reid Highlights: April 29
April 30, 202415:49
    ‘Trump despises them’: DeSantis bows down to Trump, joining legion of GOPers disrespected by him

    07:06

  • ‘Cruella De Vil from the Dakotas’: Trump VP contender defends shooting and killing her family dog

    03:18

  • Trump fails to attract courthouse protest despite all-caps pleas for support

    04:46

  • SCOTUS Justices flirt with idea Trump’s above the law, Yale’s Tim Snyder says

    03:43

  • ‘Another window’ into Trump ‘corruption’: Weissmann explains new docs case material

    04:34

  • 'Stunning': Trump calls hush money trial 'election interference' but spends his days off golfing

    08:42

  • Lawrence: New Trump docs transcripts reveal lies detailed in case's indictment

    08:51

  • Trump’s legal ‘hell month’ continues amid new state coup plot charges

    12:02

  • Trump hits judges at criminal trial as jail looms: Ari Melber x SCOTUS Justice Breyer

    38:25

  • Sophie Grégoire Trudeau shares mental health struggles in new memoir

    07:03

  • 'Stereophonic' Broadway show centers on a rock band in the 1970s

    10:02

  • Why employers are souring on Ivy League graduates

    09:36

  • NYC mayor on supporting peaceful protest, the city's 2025 budget

    08:12

  • 'She thought this would be a plus for her': Noem's dog-killing story sparks outrage

    06:30

  • Trump's hush money criminal trial resumes Tuesday; what you missed on Day eight

    10:21

  • 'Where are the adults?': Joe on continuing campus protests

    03:10

  • 'The whole thing is a crock': Lindsey Graham dismisses catch-and-kill plot

    03:21

  • 30 Years after apartheid: Reflecting on South Africa's ongoing fight for democracy

    06:06

  • ‘Slow Journalism’: Montana reporter sheds light on communities in news deserts

    06:24

  • It was a matter of ‘conscience’. Authors speak out about their protest against PEN America

    14:14

