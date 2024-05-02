IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Police in riot gear move in on UCLA encampment, detain protesters

Watch The Last Word With Lawrence O’Donnell Highlights: May 1
May 2, 202417:30
  • UP NEXT

    Joe: This is not helping those of us who want to fight fascism in America

    06:34

  • Police detain protesters, break down UCLA encampment

    05:14

  • Rev. Al: Some of these campus protesters are losing the message

    10:21

  • On abortion, Trump buck-passing to states is backfiring as voters prepare to override bans

    02:50

  • Imperial presidency: Trump lays out plan to enlist military in deporting millions

    06:20

  • Toxic U.S. political themes distort view of campus Gaza protests

    09:38

  • ‘Meeting folks where they’re at’: VP Harris talks up economic gains with GA Black voters

    06:37

  • 'Con man' Trump 'will screw over workers': Dem blasts Trump's WI May Day rally

    06:05

  • ‘Sigh of relief’ after Arizona repealed ‘insane’ 1864 abortion ban, says A.G. Mayes

    04:41

  • EXCLUSIVE: ‘Politically targeted’ fmr. progressive prosecutor on facing 40 years for using own funds

    06:46

  • Chris Hayes: Why campus protests are 'the easier debate'

    07:40

  • Columbia raid: 'Tensions exacerbated' as some protestors raised 'real concern' J-School dean says

    11:47

  • An oral history of how exactly Trump killed Roe v. Wade

    09:03

  • Paper trail to jail? Defendant Trump faces ‘affair’ receipts at criminal trial

    12:02

  • Explosive: Trump’s prison fears get real with jail warning from judge and damning evidence

    05:36

  • Trump’s trial takes drastic turn

    06:15

  • 'Affair': Trump's trial turns to star witness who cut secret tabloid deal

    07:48

  • Trump takes advantage of hush money trial break with campaign stops

    02:28

  • Scaramucci: Trump's family not showing up in court weighs on him

    01:37

msnbc

Watch The Last Word With Lawrence O’Donnell Highlights: May 1

17:30

Watch highlights from The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell.May 2, 2024

  • UP NEXT

    Joe: This is not helping those of us who want to fight fascism in America

    06:34

  • Police detain protesters, break down UCLA encampment

    05:14

  • Rev. Al: Some of these campus protesters are losing the message

    10:21

  • On abortion, Trump buck-passing to states is backfiring as voters prepare to override bans

    02:50

  • Imperial presidency: Trump lays out plan to enlist military in deporting millions

    06:20

  • Toxic U.S. political themes distort view of campus Gaza protests

    09:38

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All