LIVE UPDATES: Keith Davidson, former lawyer for Stormy Daniels, Karen McDougal, resumes testimony on Day 10 of Trump trial 

Watch Morning Joe Highlights: May 2
May 2, 202445:47
    Sen. Peters: Important to support peaceful protest, but we don't support violence

    06:28

  • 'Are Jewish people white?' This question and more answered in new book

    10:27

  • We celebrate Mika's birthday with her favorite dessert

    05:34

  • 'More ruthless': Key takeaways from Trump's Time interview

    04:47

  • 'Hacks' returns for a new season: Here's what to expect from Deborah and Ava

    05:40

  • 'This is over': Police detain protesters, break down UCLA encampment

    05:27

  • UCLA shouldn't have let it get to this point, says NYPD Chief of Patrol 

    07:57

  • Joe: This is not helping those of us who want to fight fascism in America

    06:34

  • Police detain protesters, break down UCLA encampment

    05:14

  • Rev. Al: Some of these campus protesters are losing the message

    10:21

  • On abortion, Trump buck-passing to states is backfiring as voters prepare to override bans

    02:50

  • Imperial presidency: Trump lays out plan to enlist military in deporting millions

    06:20

  • Toxic U.S. political themes distort view of campus Gaza protests

    09:38

  • ‘Meeting folks where they’re at’: VP Harris talks up economic gains with GA Black voters

    06:37

  • 'Con man' Trump 'will screw over workers': Dem blasts Trump's WI May Day rally

    06:05

  • ‘Sigh of relief’ after Arizona repealed ‘insane’ 1864 abortion ban, says A.G. Mayes

    04:41

  • EXCLUSIVE: ‘Politically targeted’ fmr. progressive prosecutor on facing 40 years for using own funds

    06:46

  • Chris Hayes: Why campus protests are 'the easier debate'

    07:40

  • Columbia raid: 'Tensions exacerbated' as some protestors raised 'real concern' J-School dean says

    11:47

'Morning Joe' breaks down the day's biggest stories. Watch on MSNBC weekdays from 6-10 a.m. ET.May 2, 2024

