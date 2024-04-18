IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Watch Morning Joe Highlights: April 18
April 18, 202444:54
    Jordanian Minister: If Israel retaliates we will face the abyss of regional war

    08:21

  • Biden is leading among younger voters in new polling

    08:57

  • Seated juror dismissed in Trump hush money trial

    02:04

  • Kennedy family members to endorse Biden over RFK Jr.

    08:45

  • Joe: GOP investigation of Biden is 'political garbage'

    08:00

  • When Trump critics come crawling back

    02:50

  • 'It's just such a lie': Joe calls out Bill Barr for saying a second Biden term is 'national suicide'

    06:28

  • Mika: Arizona's ban will have an incredible impact on women and families

    07:41

  • GOP makes clumsy effort to superimpose anti-woke political games onto campus antisemitism debate

    11:31

  • New report shows role of Republican useful idiots in weakening U.S., advancing Putin's goals

    08:16

  • 'A clear violation': Gagged Trump posts Fox lie about criminal case jury pool

    06:31

  • Lawrence reacts to Trump post attacking NY criminal case jury pool

    12:11

  • Trump attacks hush money prosecutor on crime--but NYC crime is down

    07:28

  • Trump’s Putin fixation infects GOP: Russian propaganda ‘has invaded ranks of Republican Party’

    10:09

  • DeRay on the ‘wild case’ against him and how the Supreme Court responded

    07:15

  • ‘Dumb as f---’: Trump forced to hear mean tweets about himself in court

    05:17

  • Losing already: Trump criminal trial begins with losses on delay and Jan. 6 hearing

    10:51

  • Trump hit with surprise bad news at criminal trial

    07:27

  • Doris Kearns Goodwin on watching JFK grow as a candidate and leader

    08:48

