Watch All In With Chris Hayes Highlights: May 1
May 2, 202416:44
    EXCLUSIVE: ‘Politically targeted’ fmr. progressive prosecutor on facing 40 years for using own funds

    06:46

  • Chris Hayes: Why campus protests are 'the easier debate'

    07:40

  • Columbia raid: 'Tensions exacerbated' as some protestors raised 'real concern' J-School dean says

    11:47

  • An oral history of how exactly Trump killed Roe v. Wade

    09:03

  • Paper trail to jail? Defendant Trump faces ‘affair’ receipts at criminal trial

    12:02

  • Explosive: Trump’s prison fears get real with jail warning from judge and damning evidence

    05:36

  • Trump’s trial takes drastic turn

    06:15

  • 'Affair': Trump's trial turns to star witness who cut secret tabloid deal

    07:48

  • Trump takes advantage of hush money trial break with campaign stops

    02:28

  • Scaramucci: Trump's family not showing up in court weighs on him

    01:37

  • Global Citizen NOW Summit taking place in New York City

    06:44

  • Sen. Warren: Trump got rid of Roe v. Wade; Biden will lead us to make it law of the land again

    07:49

  • 'It's shocking': Biden slams Trump's abortion comments in new video

    00:33

  • 'We had to do something': NYC mayor cites 'outside agitators', student safety as reason for arrests

    12:09

  • Anthony Scaramucci: Trump's family not showing up in court weighs on him

    09:01

  • Attorney for Stormy Daniels, Karen McDougal testifies about hush money deals

    10:28

  • Trump’s coup plan: Bombshell Time interview exposes drive ‘to destroy system for his own purposes’

    08:09

  • Trump paints vivid picture of extremist plans for second term in new interview

    08:35

  • Sen. Baldwin slams Trump-backed rival Hovde: Can't let him ‘anywhere near' the U.S. Senate

    05:04

  • Trial bombshell: Hush money was 'all about campaign' Stormy Daniels, Karen McDougal's lawyer says

    11:51

