Watch Alex Wagner Tonight Highlights: April 26

- UP NEXT
Trump defense falls short in effort to undercut strong prosecution witness12:00
Trump presidential immunity case exposes conservative Supreme Court's true colors07:38
TN Gov. Bill Lee signs ‘dangerous’ bill allowing teachers to carry guns06:54
Arizona Trump 'fake electors' indictment alleges plot went to the top06:06
David Pecker testimony ‘set the course’ of Trump criminal trial, says Klasfeld06:00
‘Mob stuff’: Trump's latest gag order violations ‘imply’ witness threats, intimidation05:36
Hush money bombshell: Trump's ex-assistant may confirm motive to silence porn star, Playboy model11:46
Ted Cruz podcast payments raising 'serious' ethical, legal questions03:53
‘All the king’s men’: Supreme Court ‘openly colluding' with Trump on immunity07:45
Trump lawyer indicted for elector fraud after admitting it on live TV06:34
Doris Kearns Goodwin recalls her time with anti-war protests of the sixties04:08
Dame Judi Dench details her history performing Shakespeare08:15
John Kirby: No evidence Israel is committing genocide in Gaza10:06
Chris Matthews: We have to protect our democracy now; 2024 is the year to defend our democracy03:04
Jon Meacham: Are the people committed to voting for Trump affected by any of this?12:42
Michael Fanone: Where is the urgency to address the matter at hand?08:52
'Football is boring as hell': Trump's hating on football the focus of new Biden ad02:14
Lisa Rubin: We're not going to see a trial in Judge Chutkan's court anytime soon06:41
Justice Jackson raises a red flag on the idea of a president with no legal liability10:47
‘High priest of policy’: Sen. Whitehouse slams ‘pompous’ Gorsuch on Trump immunity04:16
- UP NEXT
Trump defense falls short in effort to undercut strong prosecution witness12:00
Trump presidential immunity case exposes conservative Supreme Court's true colors07:38
TN Gov. Bill Lee signs ‘dangerous’ bill allowing teachers to carry guns06:54
Arizona Trump 'fake electors' indictment alleges plot went to the top06:06
David Pecker testimony ‘set the course’ of Trump criminal trial, says Klasfeld06:00
‘Mob stuff’: Trump's latest gag order violations ‘imply’ witness threats, intimidation05:36
Play All