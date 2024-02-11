IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Rep. Raskin says he expects efforts for Special Counsel Hur to testify before Congress

    09:01

  • “Extending that clock”: Legal experts on Trump delay tactics ahead of election

    11:22

  • Senate passes procedural hurdle for foreign aid package

    02:00

  • 'He’s gone!:' Trump questions whereabouts of Haley's husband who is deployed

    02:29

  • Biden cautions Netanyahu about civilians' safety in pending Rafah assault

    02:51

  • House Republican U-turn: Senate foreign aid bill debate reveals GOP’s truth

    12:54

  • Ex-Trump advisor gives stark warning: Donald Trump is unfit to be President again

    10:01

  • White House: Trump's remarks that he would allow Russia to attack NATO allies was 'unhinged'

    01:51
  • Now Playing

    Trump says he’d let Russia do ‘whatever the hell they want’ to NATO countries that don’t pay

    01:38
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Moulton: House GOP's ‘chaos and total ineptitude’ puts our national security at risk

    05:22

  • Top legal scholar: SCOTUS siding with Trump in 14th Amendment case could have a ‘silver lining’

    08:46

  • Displaced Palestinians fear Israeli assault on Rafah

    03:28

  • “Legacy” author Dr. Uché Blackstock reveals deep inequities, racism in healthcare

    06:26

  • Matt Gaetz says he misses Kevin McCarthy after House GOP's humiliating week

    06:33

  •  "These men are cultural superheroes": Kelvin Harrison Jr. portrays MLK Jr. in new anthology series

    07:42

  • NY Governor Kathy Hochul reacts to congressional inaction on the southern border

    07:05

  • Texas Congressman on successful vote in blocking GOP colleagues attempt to impeach Mayorkas

    05:52

  • 'It’s going to get done': Sen. Padilla talks Senate aid package momentum

    11:53

  • Florida abortion amendment faces arguments in state Supreme Court

    04:43

  • 14th Amendment was made for ‘this exact scenario,' CO Sec. of State says

    08:24

msnbc

Trump says he’d let Russia do ‘whatever the hell they want’ to NATO countries that don’t pay

01:38

Trump’s former national security adviser Ambassador John Bolton reacts to Trump's comments in a South Carolina rally on Saturday where he said he’d "encourage" Russia do "whatever the hell they want" to NATO countries that don’t pay. "I think people need to take Trump very seriously," Ambassador Bolton warns.Feb. 11, 2024

  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Raskin says he expects efforts for Special Counsel Hur to testify before Congress

    09:01

  • “Extending that clock”: Legal experts on Trump delay tactics ahead of election

    11:22

  • Senate passes procedural hurdle for foreign aid package

    02:00

  • 'He’s gone!:' Trump questions whereabouts of Haley's husband who is deployed

    02:29

  • Biden cautions Netanyahu about civilians' safety in pending Rafah assault

    02:51

  • House Republican U-turn: Senate foreign aid bill debate reveals GOP’s truth

    12:54

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All