  • Kinzinger: Trump wanted Justice Department to 'lend its credibility' to conspiracy theories

    03:12
    Thompson: Trump wanted Justice Department to 'legitimize his lies'

    03:18
    Rep. Luria on Jan 6th and Jeffrey Clark: 'His actions are really central' to fifth hearing

    06:49

  • Filmmaker discusses meeting with Jan. 6 committee about interviews with Trump

    01:05

  • 'I think the evidence is there': Senator on why AG Garland should hold Trump accountable

    07:13

  • Trump's fake elector scheme becomes more than just a scandal

    11:45

  • Six questions to help follow the January 6th investigation

    01:36

  • The Last Thing: Helping the helpers

    02:16

  • Tom Nichols: What are Trump supporters afraid of?

    06:58

  • Preview of 1/6 committee’s final June hearing

    03:13

  • Arizona's Rusty Bowers says he would vote for Trump again despite coup plot

    08:48

  • The biggest takeaways fromTuesday’s 1/6 hearing

    16:23

  • Partner of Brian Sicknick: Trump Instigated 1/6

    04:02

  • GOP Senator caught faking phone call on TV

    05:13

  • Jan. 6 hearings to move to July: 'It's important we allow the American people to process'

    04:32

  • Joe: Trump and others should be ashamed for spreading lies about a private citizen

    04:25

  • Jan. 6 committee obtains unseen documentary footage of Trump family and White House

    02:22

  • 'We're seeing real character at these hearings'

    08:12

  • 'It doesn't work that way': Joe reacts to Sen. Johnson's denial on fake electors

    08:13

  • Rep. Schiff: The Jan. 6 Committee is obtaining new information every day

    06:30

msnbc

Thompson: Trump wanted Justice Department to 'legitimize his lies'

03:18

Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., opened the fifth January 6 committee hearing by discussing how former President Trump had tried to convince the Department of Justice to act to "legitimize his lies" about the election.June 23, 2022

  • Now Playing

  • UP NEXT

