IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Trump wins Iowa Republican caucus, NBC News projects

    08:03

  • Trump voters 'confident' ahead of Iowa caucuses

    10:29

  • How do the Iowa caucuses work?

    03:33

  • Frigid temperatures could impact Iowa caucus turnout

    02:40

  • ‘They were having a kids' table argument’: The GOP race ahead of Iowa caucuses

    08:22

  • Trump issues most chilling claim yet ahead of 2024 election

    05:23

  • Hunter Biden would be willing to comply with new House subpoenas

    02:12

  • Speaker Johnson assures topline spending deal on government funding remains

    01:28

  • Legal strategy behind Hunter Biden's surprise Capitol Hill appearance

    03:00

  • Hunter Biden arrives for arraignment on tax charges

    02:32

  • 'Is Donald Trump a threat to our democracy?': Morning Joe gave DeSantis two chances to answer. He refused.

    02:48

  • Trump arrives for closing arguments in New York civil fraud trial

    03:36

  • Recent history shows the Iowa caucuses can produce big surprises

    05:54

  • Demographics key to whether Nikki Haley is 'gonna get smoked'

    04:25

  • 'Not surprising at all': Trump not allowed to testify in closing arguments

    02:29

  • GOP 'clown show' over Hunter Biden, Dem congressman says

    03:52

  • Hunter Biden appears on Capitol Hill during contempt of Congress hearings

    02:42

  • 'Absolute terror': the dangers of 'swatting' calls on victims

    05:40

  • Defense Secy. Austin diagnosed with prostate cancer

    02:46

msnbc

Steve Kornacki on the first 'wave' of entrance polls in Iowa

03:35

MSNBC's Steve Kornacki heads to the big board to break down the first entrance poll results in Iowa.Jan. 16, 2024

  • UP NEXT

    Trump wins Iowa Republican caucus, NBC News projects

    08:03

  • Trump voters 'confident' ahead of Iowa caucuses

    10:29

  • How do the Iowa caucuses work?

    03:33

  • Frigid temperatures could impact Iowa caucus turnout

    02:40

  • ‘They were having a kids' table argument’: The GOP race ahead of Iowa caucuses

    08:22

  • Trump issues most chilling claim yet ahead of 2024 election

    05:23

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All