Trump lawyer 'in over his head' with Michael Cohen cross-examination
May 15, 202406:55
    Trump lawyer 'in over his head' with Michael Cohen cross-examination

Trump lawyer 'in over his head' with Michael Cohen cross-examination

“The defense’s strategy here is they have no strategy,” says MSNBC Legal Analyst Charles Coleman. “We are at the point where I can honestly say that Todd Blanche may be in over his head.” Chris Hayes, Alex Wagner, Lisa Rubin, and Charles Coleman discuss Michael Cohen’s testimony on cross examination in the Trump criminal trial. May 15, 2024

