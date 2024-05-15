IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Mortifying: Trump VP hopefuls flock to porn payment trial
May 15, 2024
The Beat with Ari

Donald Trump's allies, including House Speaker Mike Johnson and Vivek Ramaswamy, showed up to support the former president in his New York criminal trial. MSNBC's Ari Melber reports on Michael Cohen's dramatic courtroom testimony and the political dynamics at play.

