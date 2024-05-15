IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

WATCH LIVE: Chris Hayes and team react to Day 2 of Michael Cohen's testimony

Trump trial ends with 'f-bombs': Cohen pressed in tirades against 'mob boss Trump'
May 15, 202411:51

MSNBC’s Ari Melber delivers a special report on Michael Cohen’s testimony in Donald Trump’s criminal trial and is joined by William J. Brennan, a former Trump Organization attorney, to discuss. (Check out The Beat's playlist: https://msnbc.com/ari Connect with Ari Melber: https://www.instagram.com/arimelber)May 15, 2024

