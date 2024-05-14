'Like a crime family’: Donald Trump’s GOP allies and VP hopeful's join him in court to prove loyalty

‘It didn’t land’: Legal experts crush Trump defense performance in Michael Cohen cross examination08:54
'Like a crime family’: Donald Trump’s GOP allies and VP hopeful's join him in court to prove loyalty03:45
‘Beyond thin skinned, rude’: Andrew Weissmann tears into Trump’s defense team’s performance11:03
Trump’s defense team fails to rattle Michael Cohen during cross examination in hush money trial09:13
Claire McCaskill: ‘Everyone was expendable to Donald Trump, ask Mike Pence’08:49
Donald Trump comes face to face with his ‘former pit bull’ Michael Cohen in hush money trial10:10
‘It is going to be combative’: Previewing Michael Cohen’s testimony in Trump hush money trail07:08
‘His lack of impulse control is remarkable’: Michael Cohen’s online antics worry prosecutors11:36
Andrew Weissmann: 'If Donald Trump testifies, there will be a guilty verdict'12:16
Trump lawyers argue for mistrial, claim details of Stormy Daniels testimony are too graphic05:00
‘It was slut-shaming’: Reporter describes how Trump’s defense went after Stormy Daniels10:36
Trump’s defense team throws the kitchen sink at Stormy Daniels on Day 14 of hush money trial10:28
BREAKING: House votes to kill Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s effort to oust Speaker Mike Johnson04:44
Andrew Weissmann on Judge Cannon: ‘It is truly a disgrace she is not doing her job’05:34
Stormy Daniels testimony puts Trump lawyers under pressure to keep their client happy10:39
Maddow on Stormy Daniels graphic testimony: 'None of us will ever get this taste out of our mouth'11:31
'I always sign my checks': Prosecutor use Trump’s own words from books he has written against him06:18
‘I was respecting the NDA’ : Stormy Daniels testimony obliterates lies told by Donald Trump09:51
Nicolle: ‘Riveting, Bombshell, sometimes icky’ Stormy Daniels takes the stand in hush money trial10:15
Joy Reid on Brittney Griner: ‘All of the things which made her popular, made her a target’06:51
