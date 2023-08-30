IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Hurricane Idalia brings catastrophic storm surge, damaging winds 

  • 'Response is a team sport' Former FEMA Admin on Hurricane Idalia relief

    05:40

  • Gainesville. FL Mayor on Hurricane Idalia: 'We came out on the better end of this'

    04:34

  • Gov. DeSantis activates Florida National Guard for Hurricane Idalia

    01:06

  • More than 75 people rescued from high-flood areas of St. Petersburg

    03:28

  • Florida residents seen 'swimming out of their windows' to escape floodwater

    02:49
  • Now Playing

    Gov. McMaster: South Carolina ‘is prepared’ for Hurricane Idalia

    02:49
  • UP NEXT

    Southern states ‘prepared’ and ‘trained’ for Hurricane Idalia, urging residents to ‘hunker down’

    05:41

  • Coastal FL suffered ‘massive winds’ and ‘storm surge,’ making Hurricane Idalia ‘devastating’

    06:42

  • Floridians assess the damage from Hurricane Idalia’s ‘strong winds’ as it barrels towards GA and SC

    04:06

  • FEMA says crews are ready to deliver Hurricane Idalia aid

    05:28

  • Hurricane Idalia hits Georgia leaving thousands without power

    02:14

  • Cedar Key resident describes riding out Hurricane Idalia

    04:52

  • FEMA administrator: The risks from Idalia are far from over

    06:31

  • 'Storm surge is the issue for us right now,' says Tampa mayor

    04:04

  • 'Minimal damage' in Clearwater, Florida but flooding expected to worsen

    01:42

  • 'Roaring' winds knock over billboard in Perry, Florida as Idalia makes landfall

    04:19

  • Power outages spread across Tallahassee area as Idalia makes landfall

    01:40

  • Hurricane Idalia makes landfall in Florida

    04:15

  • Water takes over roads in Tampa as Idalia approaches

    02:54

  • Mayor warns Idalia will be ‘largest storm to hit the city of Tallahassee’

    04:26

msnbc

Gov. McMaster: South Carolina ‘is prepared’ for Hurricane Idalia

02:49

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster said the state “is prepared” for Hurricane Idalia. State agencies will not be closed and there will be no evacuations, said McMaster. Aug. 30, 2023

  • 'Response is a team sport' Former FEMA Admin on Hurricane Idalia relief

    05:40

  • Gainesville. FL Mayor on Hurricane Idalia: 'We came out on the better end of this'

    04:34

  • Gov. DeSantis activates Florida National Guard for Hurricane Idalia

    01:06

  • More than 75 people rescued from high-flood areas of St. Petersburg

    03:28

  • Florida residents seen 'swimming out of their windows' to escape floodwater

    02:49
  • Now Playing

    Gov. McMaster: South Carolina ‘is prepared’ for Hurricane Idalia

    02:49

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All