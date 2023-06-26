IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Prigozhin says march to Moscow was not an attempt to take hold of power

    02:53
  • UP NEXT

    David Ignatius: Putin can't freeze the burning truth of his Ukraine disaster

    07:43

  • How the U.S. is responding to the attempted rebellion in Russia

    05:28

  • U.S. officials knew Prigozhin was preparing to take military action against Russia

    03:24

  • Where things stand in Moscow after rebellion ends

    05:38

  • How will Putin react to the greatest threat to his regime?

    06:34

  • The fissures inside Russian ranks demonstrate Putin's vulnerabilities

    07:58

  • Senator Chris Coons joins the Sunday Show to talk the latest out of Russia

    07:44

  • Fate of Prigozhin and Wagner troops remains uncertain due to 'desperate and dangerous' Putin

    09:29

  • Putin faces biggest challenge of his presidency

    07:22

  • Wagner Group leader forsakes rebellion

    06:59

  • Biden spoke with France, German and UK leaders on Friday about Wagner revolt

    03:49

  • Wagner leader says he is standing down and turning his troops around

    04:00

  • Turkish president spoke with Putin, stressing to act with 'common sense'

    04:16

  • Moscow mayor announces anti-terrorist operation as Wagner group revolts

    04:04

  • Wagner chief Prigozhin says his forces have occupied major Russian city

    02:41

  • BREAKING: Richard Engel on reports of attempted coup on Putin in Russia

    07:03

  • Internal feud boils over in Russia; Prigozhin threatens 'march for justice'

    11:27

  • Russian military intelligence says Wagner mercenary group headed to Russia in apparent coup attempt

    02:56

  • Book shows Putin broke unwritten rule with plot to kill defector on U.S. soil: NYT

    05:00

msnbc

Prigozhin says march to Moscow was not an attempt to take hold of power

02:53

Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin said in his latest audio message that the group’s march to Moscow was to make a statement about Russia’s leadership and not to take hold of power. NBC News’ Kelly Cobiella reports on Prigozhin’s comments and whether Wagner fighters will be absorbed into the Russian military.June 26, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Prigozhin says march to Moscow was not an attempt to take hold of power

    02:53
  • UP NEXT

    David Ignatius: Putin can't freeze the burning truth of his Ukraine disaster

    07:43

  • How the U.S. is responding to the attempted rebellion in Russia

    05:28

  • U.S. officials knew Prigozhin was preparing to take military action against Russia

    03:24

  • Where things stand in Moscow after rebellion ends

    05:38

  • How will Putin react to the greatest threat to his regime?

    06:34

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All