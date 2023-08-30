McConnell appears to freeze when asked about re-election

- Now Playing
McConnell appears to freeze when asked about re-election00:59
- UP NEXT
Tennessee St. Rep. Justin Jones: ‘The House is out of order under the leadership of Cameron Sexton’05:59
House Majority Leader Scalise announces cancer diagnosis01:44
Biden unveils 10 drugs Medicare will target for price cuts02:37
McCarthy suggests Biden impeachment inquiry is a 'natural step forward'03:13
‘Like a younger version of Donald Trump’: Ramaswamy stakes out ‘outlandish’ positions on issues06:10
Trump federal election interference trial set for March 402:05
Trump and co-defendants to be arraigned in Georgia on September 600:55
Meadows takes stand in Georgia hearing to move case to federal court01:45
Judge holds hearing on proposed trial dates in Trump election interference case02:16
All Trump co-defendants have surrendered in Georgia01:28
Trevian Kutti surrenders to authorities in Georgia01:39
Rubin: The GOP is ‘an entire political party devoted to a criminal defendant’07:39
'Sinister' 'humiliating' 'instantly iconic': See Instant reaction to Trump mug shot12:17
Rachel Maddow: We have a mug shot of a U.S. president. Do not take this lightly.02:12
Lawrence: The simple fact behind the agony of being Donald Trump02:06
Trump unable to convince followers to protest on his behalf as he is arrested — again04:26
Some Trump supporters think rally outside Atlanta jail is an FBI setup03:10
Mark Meadows surrenders to authorities in Georgia02:01
Mark Meadows and Jeffrey Clark have bond set for $100,000 in Georgia00:39
- Now Playing
McConnell appears to freeze when asked about re-election00:59
- UP NEXT
Tennessee St. Rep. Justin Jones: ‘The House is out of order under the leadership of Cameron Sexton’05:59
House Majority Leader Scalise announces cancer diagnosis01:44
Biden unveils 10 drugs Medicare will target for price cuts02:37
McCarthy suggests Biden impeachment inquiry is a 'natural step forward'03:13
‘Like a younger version of Donald Trump’: Ramaswamy stakes out ‘outlandish’ positions on issues06:10
Play All