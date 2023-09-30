IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

msnbc

McCarthy on efforts to avoid a shutdown: 'We're going to finish our job'

05:19

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., spoke to reporters about the ongoing efforts to prevent a government shutdown at the end of the day. He said Republicans would put forward a short-term funding bill to keep government open for 45 days. McCarthy also taunted those threatening his speakership to "go ahead and try."Sept. 30, 2023

    House fails to pass GOP stopgap funding bill

    02:19

  • Watch: Pelosi leads moment of silence for Sen. Feinstein in the House

    01:14

  • Biden thanks Gen. Milley for his 'invaluable' partnership at farewell ceremony

    02:40

  • Schumer, McConnell address Feinstein's passing on Senate floor

    02:44

  • 'Ass-backward impeachment': House GOP mocked over evidence-free impeachment stunt hearing

    05:39

