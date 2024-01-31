IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Graham tells Mark Zuckerberg: 'You have blood on your hands'

Graham tells Mark Zuckerberg: 'You have blood on your hands'

In his opening statement, Senator Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., called out Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and the other tech leaders set to testify on child safety online. Graham told Zuckerberg and the others, "you have blood on your hands."Jan. 31, 2024

