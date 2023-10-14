Humanitarian crisis unfolds in Gaza

Israel has directed residents in northern Gaza to evacuate in anticipation of a ground invasion but many of these evacuees have no where to go. The Palestinian Health Ministry says dozens of those attempting to evacuate have been killed by Israeli airstrikes, most of which were women and children. Tens of thousands of people are sheltering in Gaza’s largest hospital. Ayman Mohyeldin, the host of MSNBC’s “Ayman” joined Lindsey Reiser to discuss the mounting humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Oct. 14, 2023