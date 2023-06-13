How a federal case could put Trump’s New York, Georgia inquiries on hold

Trump spokesperson addresses media ahead of arraignment04:44
- Now Playing
How a federal case could put Trump’s New York, Georgia inquiries on hold01:45
- UP NEXT
Trump posts on Truth Social from motorcade while traveling to arraignment01:45
Trump departs for arraignment at Miami federal court03:48
Watch: Crowds gather outside Miami courthouse ahead of Trump arraignment00:54
David Rohde: This trial will define Judge Cannon's career10:50
Conservative Koch network releases ads targeting Trump10:18
Unpacking how Trump’s indictment impacts 2024 Republican presidential candidates07:49
Why the 'whataboutism' in Trump docs case is so dangerous10:24
Chris Christie weighs in on indictment, saying Trump's actions are 'ego run amuck'09:35
Nikki Haley changes course, says if indictment is true Trump was 'incredibly reckless'06:20
'A bathroom door locks': McCarthy responds to question about handling of documents02:21
Trump scheduled to be arraigned today: Here's how the day is expected to go02:12
Trump legal hole may be too deep to plead his way out: former Agnew prosecutor07:37
Why banning Trump from public office could tempt DOJ on a no-jail plea deal11:56
Fmr. Rep. Charlie Dent: 'This is all bad news' for Republicans07:40
Sarah Matthews: 'Trump is in charge of Trumpworld'07:17
Mary Trump: It is ‘beyond’ Donald to imagine going to prison04:42
'It's such good evidence no jury can look away': Former Watergate prosecutor on Trump indictment11:34
'Clinton was treated differently because she didn't do what Trump did': Conway on GOP comparisons07:03
Trump spokesperson addresses media ahead of arraignment04:44
- Now Playing
How a federal case could put Trump’s New York, Georgia inquiries on hold01:45
- UP NEXT
Trump posts on Truth Social from motorcade while traveling to arraignment01:45
Trump departs for arraignment at Miami federal court03:48
Watch: Crowds gather outside Miami courthouse ahead of Trump arraignment00:54
David Rohde: This trial will define Judge Cannon's career10:50
Play All