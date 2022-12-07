Herschel Walker: 'We put up one heck of a fight' in Georgia Senate runoff

Maddow: Voters teach GOP the lessons they won't learn on their own01:34
Warnock celebrates win: 'The people have spoken'02:06
- Now Playing
Herschel Walker: 'We put up one heck of a fight' in Georgia Senate runoff03:13
- UP NEXT
Walker loss extends list of Trump-backed candidate failures02:06
Raucous celebration at Warnock HQ as news orgs project victory01:50
Spike Lee rallies crowd at Warnock party as votes are counted01:45
Reflected in Georgia's blue shift: a national demographic 'inflection point'05:13
'Focus on the voter' key for organizers getting out the vote in Georgia03:16
Charlie Sykes: Trump walking back call to terminate Constitution ‘is a classic case of gaslighting’08:44
Trump bomb rattles GOP, threatens McCarthy power play05:27
Eugene Daniels: Georgia runoffs were ‘intended to make sure that Black people’s vote was suppressed’07:07
All eyes on Georgia as Election Day gets underway in runoff02:44
Steve Kornacki: GOP in Georgia needs to pull rabbit out of hat in terms of voter turnout06:33
Final battle of the 2022 midterms02:06
Rep. Williams: Warnock is only candidate with ‘competence’ to lead Georgia04:11
Voting activist: The more Herschel Walker talks the more people are inspired to vote05:56
Warnock: Race against Walker is not about Republican vs. Democrat, it's right vs. wrong11:19
Trump WH aide to MSNBC: Violent insurrection was 'criminal'08:14
Steve Kornacki: 'Good judgment' question could factor into Georgia runoff07:50
'This is an intense election here': Georgia Gen Z voters discuss runoff election04:29
Maddow: Voters teach GOP the lessons they won't learn on their own01:34
Warnock celebrates win: 'The people have spoken'02:06
- Now Playing
Herschel Walker: 'We put up one heck of a fight' in Georgia Senate runoff03:13
- UP NEXT
Walker loss extends list of Trump-backed candidate failures02:06
Raucous celebration at Warnock HQ as news orgs project victory01:50
Spike Lee rallies crowd at Warnock party as votes are counted01:45
Play All