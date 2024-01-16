IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • In Iowa and beyond, Haley's other opponent is the elephant in the room

    11:20

  • Two-thirds of Iowa GOP caucusgoers falsely say Biden not legitimate 2020 winner

    10:46
    Florida pays the price for DeSantis' big losing bet on Iowa

    02:47
    Trump wins Iowa Republican caucus, NBC News projects

    08:03

  • Steve Kornacki on the first 'wave' of entrance polls in Iowa

    03:35

  • Weather as a wildcard: Frigid Iowa cold holds potential for discouraging caucus participants 

    02:35

  • GOP strategist: 'Our party has not left Donald Trump'

    07:35

  • Gov. Sununu: Trump’s Haley attacks show he is ‘scared to death’

    07:47

  • Final poll numbers could be ‘the entire ballgame’ in Iowa, where enthusiasm is key

    04:40

  • Frigid temperatures could impact Iowa caucus turnout

    02:40

  • Biden is ‘kicking butt’ on the fundraising side, says campaign co-chair

    09:19

  • Steve Kornacki: Evangelicals giving Trump his boost in Iowa

    08:42

  • Rev. Al: I believe the country won't re-elect an 'indicted charlatan'

    11:44

  • Biden and Democratic Party groups raised $97 million in final quarter of 2023

    01:33

  • Charlie Sykes: If DeSantis finishes third in Iowa, where does he have to go?

    04:18

  • John Heilemann: Odds of a shock-the-world upset in Iowa is close to zero

    06:35

  • Asa Hutchinson says he got a plane ticket to N.H. despite low polling

    02:55

  • Symone questions Biden campaign manager as Trump, voters cast doubt on strategy

    09:45

  • Iowa Pollster reveals why some GOP caucus goers could vote for Biden instead of Trump

    04:56

msnbc

Florida pays the price for DeSantis' big losing bet on Iowa

02:47

Joy Reid lays out the ways the state of Florida has suffered as state Republicans tried to help Governor Ron DeSantis build a national political profile that could win in Iowa. As DeSantis is putting up pitiful numbers on caucus day, Florida is left with broken institutions.Jan. 16, 2024

