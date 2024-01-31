IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • X CEO says platform has zero tolerance for child sexual exploitation

    05:48

  • ‘Nightmare of every parent’: TikTok CEO discusses online threats

    04:52

  • Snap CEO says company is committed to working on legislation protecting children

    04:56

  • Mark Zuckerberg: 'We support setting industry standards on age-appropriate content'

    01:11
  • Now Playing

    Discord CEO says platform is about having fun, building connections

    04:46
  • UP NEXT

    Graham tells Mark Zuckerberg: 'You have blood on your hands'

    02:12

  • Kids' online safety takes center stage at Senate tech hearing

    08:14

  • Bogus Biden robocall highlights concerns about expanding tool set for dirty political tricks

    07:55

  • Breaking smartphone addiction by switching to a flip phone

    04:29

  • “Very close call:” Boeing 737 MAX 9 planes grounded

    04:25

  • Why it looks like phones are making students dumber

    05:22

  • Rite Aid banned from using facial recognition tech

    04:30

  • Friday Nightcap: The future of Elon Musk's influence

    02:05

  • Is X Toast? The aftermath of Elon Musk’s outburst to advertisers

    08:34

  • Andrew Ross Sorkin: To see Elon Musk express remorse was something

    11:01

  • Reports: Negotiations for potential return of Sam Altman to OpenAI

    01:22

  • Elon Musk’s 'X' suing Media Matters for defamation

    03:04

  • 'Relentlessly report what the facts are': Experts on combatting disinformation

    07:31

  • Why a lack of media literacy could be the reason for TikTok users’ Osama Bin Laden obsession

    06:43

  • Corporation's dark history with Nazi Germany prompts quick rejection of Musk's X over antisemitism

    03:48

msnbc

Discord CEO says platform is about having fun, building connections

04:46

Discord CEO Jason Citron shared how his platform protects and empowers young people during his opening statement at the Senate hearing on child safety. Citron said the platform aims to enrich gamers lives.Jan. 31, 2024

  • X CEO says platform has zero tolerance for child sexual exploitation

    05:48

  • ‘Nightmare of every parent’: TikTok CEO discusses online threats

    04:52

  • Snap CEO says company is committed to working on legislation protecting children

    04:56

  • Mark Zuckerberg: 'We support setting industry standards on age-appropriate content'

    01:11
  • Now Playing

    Discord CEO says platform is about having fun, building connections

    04:46
  • UP NEXT

    Graham tells Mark Zuckerberg: 'You have blood on your hands'

    02:12

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All