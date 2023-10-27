IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Colorado secretary of state discusses Trump's 'deafening' silence on state lawsuit

msnbc

Colorado secretary of state discusses Trump's 'deafening' silence on state lawsuit

Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold spoke to MSNBC's Jordan Rubin about the lawsuit aiming to keep former President Trump off of the state's ballot in 2024 and his "deafening" silence on it compared to the other cases he is facing.Oct. 27, 2023

    Colorado secretary of state discusses Trump's 'deafening' silence on state lawsuit

