Cassidy Hutchinson: Giuliani, Meadows suggested interest in presidential pardon related to Jan. 6

Highlights from Jan. 6 hearing with testimony from Cassidy Hutchinson03:32
'That was stunning to me' January 6th Committee member on Hutchinson's testimony09:28
Michael Beschloss: ‘This is a day that is going to loom very large in American history’06:47
Rep. Raskin says Trump 'had violence within his sights’ on Jan. 603:31
Cassidy Hutchinson: Giuliani, Meadows suggested interest in presidential pardon related to Jan. 601:36
Hutchinson describes Trump, Meadows, Cipollone discussion on ‘hang Mike Pence’ chants05:07
Flynn pleads Fifth when asked about peaceful transfer of power01:38
'The key here is detail." What to look for in Cassidy Hutchinson's testimony12:19
Hutchinson: Trump reportedly had physical altercation with Secret Service in attempt to go to Capitol on Jan. 605:07
Rosenberg: Jan. 6 hearing testimony paints Trump as 'indecent, vile and uncivil man'01:20
Hutchinson: Trump 'had thrown his lunch' after Barr said he found no widespread voter fraud02:21
Cipollone said on Jan. 6: 'We're going to get charged with every crime imaginable' if Trump goes to Capitol01:43
Hutchinson: Trump wanted Secret Service to stop screening Jan. 6 rallygoers for weapons02:54
Hutchinson: Meadows 'did not act' when warned about potential weapons on Jan. 606:48
Cassidy Hutchinson discusses concerns raised about rhetoric in Trump's Jan. 6 rally speech01:01
Cassidy Hutchinson recalls Giuliani discussing Jan. 6: 'We're going to the Capitol'01:42
Former aide to Mark Meadows set to testify at January 6 hearing05:00
Jan. 6th Committee schedules additional hearing04:55
Fmr. Trump lawyer John Eastman says the Feds seized his phone06:05
‘British filmmaker with unprecedented Trump access’ getting attention on the Hill journalist says05:43
