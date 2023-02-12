Canadian Defense Minister says ‘high-altitude object’ shot down over central Yukon

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Canadian Minister of Defense Anita Anand said a “high-altitude" cylindrical-shaped object "unlawfully entered Canadian air space." Anand said the object was taken down over central Yukon through the operation of NORAD.Feb. 12, 2023

