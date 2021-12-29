The White House announced that President Biden will be having a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin tomorrow ahead of planned diplomatic meetings next month. NBC's Mike Memoli has details.Dec. 29, 2021
Biden to have call with Putin tomorrow
