Biden assures response to Russia is 'not provocative'

President Biden spoke to reporters about the troops being placed on heightened alert as tensions rise between Ukraine and Russia. The president said he had "no intention" of deploying forces in Ukraine but was monitoring the situation closely.Jan. 25, 2022

