“XCLD: The Story of Cancel Culture” Official Trailer
March 11, 202400:30
Sunday, April 7th, MSNBC Films presents “XCLD: The Story of Cancel Culture,” the latest installment of “The Turning Point” documentary series from Executive Producer Trevor Noah. The film examines the social phenomenon through incidents that made headlines and offers expert commentary about navigating this cultural moment. Watch “XCLD: The Story of Cancel Culture” Sunday, April 7th at 9pm ET on MSNBC. “XCLD: The Story of Cancel Culture” is a production from MSNBC Films, TIME Studios, Day Zero Productions, Sugar23, and Mainstay.March 11, 2024

