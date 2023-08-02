IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • 'They knew to count on violence': Trump indictment shows willingness to seize power by force

    05:45

  • 'The most violent smokescreen': Trump indictment casts Jan. 6 violence as Trump tool

    02:35
  • Now Playing

    'A tremendous vindication': Raskin hails Trump indictment in Jan. 6 'fundamental assault'

    11:35
  • UP NEXT

    Maddow: History's judgment looms as citizen Trump faces accountability

    06:33

  • ‘Quit playing footsie with Trump’: GOP leaders called on to say election wasn't stolen by fmr. sen.

    06:24

  • After Trump's indictment 'more will come' chair of former House January 6th Committee Thompson says

    06:24

  • Trump indicted by grand jury in special counsel Jack Smith's Jan. 6 investigation

    10:00

  • Jack Smith's 'Speak Now' Era

    00:59

  • Rudy Giuliani confirmed as Co-Conspirator 1 by NBC News in indictment of Trump in Jan. 6 probe

    04:55

  • Trump indicted on 4 counts for bid to overturn 2020 election

    05:10

  • Donald Trump indicted in connection to Jan. 6 probe

    01:36

  • AG Garland speaks after Trump indictment

    00:48

  • Six co-defendants listed in indictment in 2020 election probe

    02:21

  • "The biggest legal case in our lifetimes": Neal Katyal reacts to indictment in election probe

    06:59

  • Donald Trump indicted on four counts by grand jury in 2020 election probe

    00:53

  • Andrew Weissmann: Trump indictment shows that Jack Smith wants to go to trial 'quickly'

    07:03

  • 'Stunning': Hear Trump Jan. 6 investigator on the damaging 'facts' facing ex-president

    05:00

  • All eyes on D.C. ahead of possible third criminal indictment of Donald Trump

    09:54

  • Georgia DA on Trump election probe decisions: 'We're ready to go'

    02:34

  • 'We're ready to go': Fulton DA signals Trump election interference charges imminent

    03:39

msnbc

'A tremendous vindication': Raskin hails Trump indictment in Jan. 6 'fundamental assault'

11:35

Rep. Jamie Raskin, who was the lead manager during Donald Trump's second impeachment and a member of the January 6 investigation in Congress, discusses the role of the January 6 Committee's investigation in laying the groundwork for Trump's third indictment and the overall shape of the case against Donald Trump and its political impact. Aug. 2, 2023

  • 'They knew to count on violence': Trump indictment shows willingness to seize power by force

    05:45

  • 'The most violent smokescreen': Trump indictment casts Jan. 6 violence as Trump tool

    02:35
  • Now Playing

    'A tremendous vindication': Raskin hails Trump indictment in Jan. 6 'fundamental assault'

    11:35
  • UP NEXT

    Maddow: History's judgment looms as citizen Trump faces accountability

    06:33

  • ‘Quit playing footsie with Trump’: GOP leaders called on to say election wasn't stolen by fmr. sen.

    06:24

  • After Trump's indictment 'more will come' chair of former House January 6th Committee Thompson says

    06:24

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All