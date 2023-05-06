Sen. Whitehouse: SCOTUS has to 'clean up the mess' on ethics issues

As more is revealed about the closeness of Justice Clarence Thomas’ financial ties to controversial GOP mega-donor Harlan Crow, all Supreme Court justices are facing closer scrutiny when it comes to ethical practices. One of the Senators at the center of calls for more accountability for the highest court in the U.S. is Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee. “They have to clean up the mess and they have to come up with an effective way of having real ethics procedures within the Supreme Court,” he tells MSNBC’s Lindsey Reiser. “Having the Court police itself has nothing to do with independence.”May 6, 2023