IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Trump’s trial takes drastic turn
May 1, 202406:15
  • Now Playing

    Trump’s trial takes drastic turn

    06:15
  • UP NEXT

    Trump attorneys descend into disaster at criminal trial

    06:27

  • Democrats’ 2024 map undergoes bombshell changes

    05:02

  • Trump descends into panic over November election

    07:17

  • Trump’s campaign suffers fatal blow

    08:27

  • Republican star signals MORE disaster for Republican Party

    04:48

  • Mitch McConnell pulls insane stunt

    04:40

  • Trump slammed with brutal news from his own party

    05:38

  • Biden flips the script on Trump in epic reversal

    05:09

  • Trump throws top GOP ally Ronna McDaniel under the bus

    06:02

  • Trump panics as Biden gets the news he’s been waiting for

    04:43

  • Voters go viral with nightmare news for Trump

    05:15

  • Trump’s win suddenly dealt major blow

    04:56

  • Trump issues most chilling claim yet ahead of 2024 election

    05:23

  • Republicans make fatal mistake amid Trump bombshell

    04:49

  • Rudy Giuliani suddenly faces the possibility of jail

    04:59

  • Jamie Raskin delivers nightmare blow to Republicans over sham impeachment

    05:18

Brian Tyler Cohen

Trump’s trial takes drastic turn

06:15

Former President Donald Trump’s hush money trial continues to prove to be a disaster. Trump has called President Biden “sleepy Joe” but it appears it might be Trump himself, who has a problem keeping his eyes open. While President Biden is out campaigning, Trump is spending his days seemingly falling asleep in court. With a potential criminal conviction looming, things may only be getting worse for Donald Trump. MSNBC's Brian Tyler Cohen breaks down why this trial has been such a disaster and what this could mean for the upcoming election. For more of Brian’s collab with MSNBC click here https://www.msnbc.com/btcMay 1, 2024

  • Now Playing

    Trump’s trial takes drastic turn

    06:15
  • UP NEXT

    Trump attorneys descend into disaster at criminal trial

    06:27

  • Democrats’ 2024 map undergoes bombshell changes

    05:02

  • Trump descends into panic over November election

    07:17

  • Trump’s campaign suffers fatal blow

    08:27

  • Republican star signals MORE disaster for Republican Party

    04:48

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All