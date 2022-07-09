IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Steve Bannon tries 'Hail Mary' with Trump letter as contempt trial looms

    03:13
  • Now Playing

    Law giving fetuses the rights of a born person targeted by abortion rights groups

    07:02
  • UP NEXT

    'It's not all bad': Some bright spots seen in struggling economy

    01:47

  • What to know about the Covid variant, BA.5, behind a new wave of infections

    07:30

  • Why Brittney Griner's guilty plea is not the end of her case

    06:55

  • U.K. shows U.S. how to dump a lying, toxic politician (peacefully)

    08:04

  • Subpoenas show Georgia investigation moving into Trump's inner circle

    05:03

  • Former January 6 Committee counsel shares insights on upcoming witnesses

    06:35

  • Comey, McCabe, objects of Trump ire, were subjects of rare IRS audits: NYT

    07:56

  • Role of armed policing reconsidered after violently deadly traffic stop

    05:34

  • 'It was carnage': Doctor describes damage by assault weapon to Highland Park gun victims

    04:30

  • Mayors advocate for assault weapons ban as mass shootings become part of the job

    04:19

  • Father describes horror, terror as family fled Highland Park shooting

    05:29

  • In Wisconsin, a portrait of America's broken democracy

    06:16

  • Why Brittney Griner's arrest is about much more than Brittney Griner

    08:18

  • Wave of interest in running for office as GOP forces unpopular policies

    05:13

  • Supreme Court on ideological spree to take up state Republican power grab scheme

    05:04

  • Politicized Supreme Court guts Clean Air Act; Environmental activists hope for backlash

    05:52

  • Cassidy Hutchinson testimony followed switch from lawyer being paid by Trump: records

    08:57

  • Coercion eyed in Trump paying lawyer fees of Jan. 6 witnesses

    07:37

MSNBC Prime

Law giving fetuses the rights of a born person targeted by abortion rights groups

07:02

Fatima Goss Graves, president and CEO of the National Women's Law Center, talks about the next step by opponents of abortion, "fetal personhood," and how poorly thought-out anti-abortion laws are having a chilling effect on women's health providers who aren't sure what is newly illegal.July 9, 2022

  • Steve Bannon tries 'Hail Mary' with Trump letter as contempt trial looms

    03:13
  • Now Playing

    Law giving fetuses the rights of a born person targeted by abortion rights groups

    07:02
  • UP NEXT

    'It's not all bad': Some bright spots seen in struggling economy

    01:47

  • What to know about the Covid variant, BA.5, behind a new wave of infections

    07:30

  • Why Brittney Griner's guilty plea is not the end of her case

    06:55

  • U.K. shows U.S. how to dump a lying, toxic politician (peacefully)

    08:04

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All