Why Time chose Taylor Swift as its Person of the Year

'He's lying through his teeth': Joe calls out Speaker Johnson over foreign aid10:13
- Now Playing
Why Time chose Taylor Swift as its Person of the Year04:29
- UP NEXT
House GOP grills university presidents over antisemitism on campuses09:33
House member calls out Speaker Johnson over holding up foreign aid04:26
Television pioneer Norman Lear dies at 10105:51
Forbes announces the world's most powerful women for 202304:32
Joe: Sen. Tuberville campaigning as a patriotic American? All he does is attack the military08:17
Officer injured on Jan. 6 calls out Speaker Johnson for 'trying to rewrite history'11:46
Time magazine names Taylor Swift its 2023 Person of the Year03:50
Trump says he would be a dictator only on 'day one' of second term04:47
'Heartbreaking' to watch people not show up for women assaulted by Hamas, says activist12:15
'When I Was Your Age' is a peek into who I really am, says Kenan Thompson07:33
RNC chair accuses Biden WH of suppressing news coverage before Biden was president05:16
'The party has walked away from the Constitution': Liz Cheney03:59
Anne Applebaum: Trump is running on an explicitly anti-constitutional platform07:49
"He will not abide by the ruling of the courts": Cheney's warning on a Trump second term06:12
Liz Cheney: Trump is enabled by leadership in the Republican Party11:10
New polling shows an alarming trend among younger Americans ahead of 202408:02
IDF begins ground invasion of southern Gaza05:22
Lawrence O'Donnell: Trump believes telling these lies works for him09:22
'He's lying through his teeth': Joe calls out Speaker Johnson over foreign aid10:13
- Now Playing
Why Time chose Taylor Swift as its Person of the Year04:29
- UP NEXT
House GOP grills university presidents over antisemitism on campuses09:33
House member calls out Speaker Johnson over holding up foreign aid04:26
Television pioneer Norman Lear dies at 10105:51
Forbes announces the world's most powerful women for 202304:32
Play All