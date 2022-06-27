IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Supreme Court rules high school football coach had right to pray on field

Morning Joe

What a law from 1931 could mean for Michigan

07:47

Michigan AG Dana Nessel joins Morning Joe discusses a 1931 state law criminalizing abortions that has been unenforceable since 1973 and the renewed discussion of the law following the overturning of Roe v. Wade. AG Nessel also discusses new abortion restrictions in Michigan.June 27, 2022

