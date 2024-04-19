IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Using frozen Russian assets to rebuild Ukraine
April 19, 202403:09

Morning Joe

Using frozen Russian assets to rebuild Ukraine

03:09

The House is expected to vote on the final passage of the foreign aid package which includes the REPO Act, taking billions in frozen Russian government money and giving it to Ukraine. NBC News’ Matt Bradley and the NBC News investigative unit take a closer look.April 19, 2024

