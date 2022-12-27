'This is a regular occurrence': Abbott sends three busloads of immigrants to VP's official residence on Christmas Eve

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Joe

On Christmas Eve, TX Gov. Abbott sent three busloads of immigrants to Vice President Kamala Harris' official residence in D.C. in freezing temperatures, many of whom were inadequately dressed for the cold weather. The Migrant Solidarity Mutual Aid Network, a local grassroots organization, met the migrants and provided them with food, clothing, and shelter. The stunt appears to be the latest example of an effort by officials in Republican-led states to bus migrants to liberal strongholds. Volunteer Claudia Tristán joins Morning Joe to discuss their efforts.Dec. 27, 2022

