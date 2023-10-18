IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Joe

Two U.S. officials tell NBC News rocket from Palestinian Islamic Jihad responsible for hospital blast

02:39

NBC News Foreign Correspondent Raf Sanchez shares NBC News reporting that two U.S. officials confirm a rocket from Palestinian Islamic Jihad is responsible for a blast at al-Ahli Baptist Hospital, a Christian-run medical complex in central Gaza City.Oct. 18, 2023

