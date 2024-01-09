IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Morning Joe

Trump says he hopes the stock market crashes under Biden

09:16

Former President Trump in a Monday interview predicted the U.S. economy will crash and that he hopes it does so within the next year. "I hope it’s going to be during this next 12 months because I don’t want to be Herbert Hoover," Trump said.Jan. 9, 2024

    Trump says he hopes the stock market crashes under Biden

