IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • 'I am not the president's lawyer': AG Garland to defend DOJ at hearing

    06:44

  • 'I didn't come here to shut the government down', says House Republican

    07:18

  • Secy. Blinken: 'So vital' for the U.S. to continue backing Ukraine

    12:20
  • Now Playing

    Trump privately worries over going to 'bad' prison, wearing 'one of those jumpsuits': Report

    07:59
  • UP NEXT

    'A sign of weakness': WSJ asks why Trump is afraid of debate stage

    06:40

  • 'We are so dysfunctional': House Republican calls out inaction over shutdown

    03:36

  • New book offers insight on building the life you want

    10:17

  • 'Mr. Texas' traveled from movie script to play to musical before becoming a novel

    08:11

  • NATO Secretary General stresses need for supporting Ukraine

    09:01

  • Why is Sen. McConnell being led around by Tuberville? Dem rips GOP inaction on military blockings

    06:53

  • 'Clown show': GOP lawmaker shreds 'stupidity' of MAGA wing

    03:37

  • John Kirby: Sen. Tuberville's military blocking is impacting U.S. national security

    09:25

  • Zelenskyy criticizes Trump for promising to swiftly end Russian invasion

    01:20

  • Joe: I'm sick and tired of Republicans trying to undermine our military

    04:25

  • George Conway: It doesn't matter to House GOP what Garland says about Hunter Biden

    02:08

  • Sweden's foreign affairs minister on NATO membership, backing Ukraine

    08:12

  • 'Bringing Americans home is a nonpartisan effort'

    08:51

  • McCarthy should stop kowtowing to extremists in his caucus, says House Dem

    07:26

  • Biden would have been criticized if he hadn't brought Americans home, says ambassador

    04:49

  • Struggles with self-doubt at the heart of 'Unreliable Narrator'

    07:35

Morning Joe

Trump privately worries over going to 'bad' prison, wearing 'one of those jumpsuits': Report

07:59

Former President Trump is privately fretting he could be sent to jail, according to new RollingStone reporting. The Morning Joe panel discusses.Sept. 21, 2023

  • 'I am not the president's lawyer': AG Garland to defend DOJ at hearing

    06:44

  • 'I didn't come here to shut the government down', says House Republican

    07:18

  • Secy. Blinken: 'So vital' for the U.S. to continue backing Ukraine

    12:20
  • Now Playing

    Trump privately worries over going to 'bad' prison, wearing 'one of those jumpsuits': Report

    07:59
  • UP NEXT

    'A sign of weakness': WSJ asks why Trump is afraid of debate stage

    06:40

  • 'We are so dysfunctional': House Republican calls out inaction over shutdown

    03:36

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All