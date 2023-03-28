IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Shooting at Nashville Christian school leaves 3 children and 3 adults dead, officials say

    11:31

  • A majority of Americans think Trump investigations are fair, polling shows

    09:57

  • Sen. Durbin: Congress has been cowardly on gun reform

    05:39

  • Nashville police release surveillance footage showing shooter entering school

    01:24

  • Top Republicans balk at Trump highlighting Jan. 6 rioters

    08:58

  • Nashville mayor: It’s our worst day

    06:03

  • Press Secretary on gun violence: Enough, enough, enough

    08:15

  • 'How is this still happening?': Survivor of another mass shooting asks while in Nashville

    00:58
    TN State Rep.: We've got a serious gun problem and we know it

    06:03
    Former Navy secretary pens 'At the Helm'

    03:03

  • Free speech faces a reckoning on college campuses

    09:50

  • 'Teach the Truth' tours in Florida explore the state's Black past

    06:30

  • Former prosecutors sign letter condemning rhetoric against DA Bragg

    07:04

  • Tim Alberta: Trump has alienated, antagonized religious right leaders

    13:19

  • FEMA administrator: Traumatic loss of life and structures following tornado

    03:59

  • NC governor calls Medicaid expansion the 'working families bill of the decade'

    05:45

  • Republican state legislature backs Medicaid expansion

    04:12

  • Search and rescue efforts ongoing in Mississippi following deadly tornado

    04:00

  • Joe: Everybody saw Trump's 2024 coming from miles away

    08:40

  • Grand jury expected to meet Monday in hush money case

    00:35

Morning Joe

TN State Rep.: We've got a serious gun problem and we know it

06:03

State Rep. Bob Freeman, D-Nashville, discusses Monday's school shooting in Nashville that killed three students and three adults. State Rep. Freeman also discusses the state's gun laws and solutions he says could help reduce gun violence.March 28, 2023

