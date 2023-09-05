Three service secretaries urge Sen. Tuberville to stop blocking confirmations

- Now Playing
Three service secretaries urge Sen. Tuberville to stop blocking confirmations10:00
- UP NEXT
Biden tours hurricane damage in Florida; DeSantis doesn't meet with him during visit10:18
Biden and Trump are tied in new 2024 matchup polling05:56
Morning Joe pays tribute to Jimmy Buffett04:55
Why the pre-Covid workplace is gone06:47
Left-leaning Democrats push for bolder Biden agenda03:56
Andrew Weissmann: The biggest challenge in the Fulton County case07:08
'The mugshot is the campaign poster': Why Trump's trials are his campaign04:05
Col. Jack Jacobs receives a Quilt of Valor07:06
Georgia's GOP governor rejects calls to remove DA Fani Willis03:39
White House ramps up war room to battle expected GOP impeachment inquiry05:59
Sen. Cruz expresses outrage over an alcohol guideline that doesn't exist in the U.S.03:30
Nikki Haley calls Senate the most 'privileged nursing home in the country'06:08
Barr dismisses Trump's election interference claims03:35
Ross Douthat: Trump trial date is a big mistake03:00
Co-defendants move to separate Fulton County cases08:22
Federal judge rules Giuliani defamed former Georgia election workers08:28
Trump inflated net worth by more than $2 billion in one year: N.Y. AG04:05
'We have a long way ahead,' says Coast Guard commander after Idalia04:24
FEMA Administrator to tour areas hit hard by Idalia06:01
- Now Playing
Three service secretaries urge Sen. Tuberville to stop blocking confirmations10:00
- UP NEXT
Biden tours hurricane damage in Florida; DeSantis doesn't meet with him during visit10:18
Biden and Trump are tied in new 2024 matchup polling05:56
Morning Joe pays tribute to Jimmy Buffett04:55
Why the pre-Covid workplace is gone06:47
Left-leaning Democrats push for bolder Biden agenda03:56
Play All